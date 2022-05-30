Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,389.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $1,621,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,339 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,218 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.64.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $81.77.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

