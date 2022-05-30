Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,037,000 after acquiring an additional 846,374 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,678,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Schneider National by 21.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 603,114 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Schneider National by 81.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,292,000 after acquiring an additional 460,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth about $10,035,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National stock opened at $24.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.92. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $27.50.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $395,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,361 in the last quarter. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

