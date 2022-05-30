Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,307,000 after acquiring an additional 651,281 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,401,000 after purchasing an additional 501,084 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,102,000 after purchasing an additional 383,342 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,889,000 after purchasing an additional 333,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 700,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $108,684,000 after purchasing an additional 272,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $108.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $197.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

