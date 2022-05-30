Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 8,721 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,340 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,169,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473,686 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,339,235 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $136,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438,638 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,689,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 154.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,076,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $127,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,683 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,635,972 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $126,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

GOLD stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

