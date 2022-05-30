Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 8,999 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,999 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Bloom Energy worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,898,000 after buying an additional 362,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,205,000 after purchasing an additional 77,018 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 15.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,739,000 after purchasing an additional 210,834 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,577,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,595,000 after purchasing an additional 35,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after purchasing an additional 75,613 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $52,704.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $55,971.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,871. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BE stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

