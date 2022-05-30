iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,010,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,762,000 after buying an additional 116,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,358,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,155,000 after buying an additional 378,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,418,000 after buying an additional 78,343 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,241,000 after purchasing an additional 207,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,042,000 after purchasing an additional 44,876 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $120.92 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $118.78 and a one year high of $132.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

