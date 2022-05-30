Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes $776,000 Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,748.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,372 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 47,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $34.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.55. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 96.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

