Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.78 Million Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Xencor worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,545,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Xencor by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 831,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after acquiring an additional 193,539 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Xencor by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 126,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 92,910 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,816,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Xencor by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 52,848 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xencor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $22.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $1.09. Xencor had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Xencor’s quarterly revenue was up 152.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xencor news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $28,994.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $72,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,524 shares of company stock worth $279,886 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

