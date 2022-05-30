People s United Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 4,859 Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVT opened at $48.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.12. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $174,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

