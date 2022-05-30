The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,278,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,609 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,933,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,544,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,726,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $70.59 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $61.53 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.78.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.56.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.