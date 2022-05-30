People s United Financial Inc. Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,047 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $456,702,000 after acquiring an additional 78,886 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the airline’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,180 shares of the airline’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV stock opened at $45.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.92. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $62.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

