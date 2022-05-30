Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 174 iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $581,000.

BATS IYT opened at $234.53 on Monday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.27.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

