Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 161.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS opened at $100.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.28. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $121.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 0.04.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

