Clearstead Advisors LLC Takes Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,734 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADX stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.21. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $22.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

