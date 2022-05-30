Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 250 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 750 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BNS opened at $67.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $74.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.801 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.63%.

BNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.22.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

