Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,100 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 8,792,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,648,000 after buying an additional 2,505,759 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,902,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,944,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,537,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 236.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,225,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after buying an additional 860,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,518,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,843,000 after buying an additional 849,511 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

NYSE:FNF opened at $42.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average of $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.42. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.87 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.