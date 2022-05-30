Clearstead Advisors LLC Takes $60,000 Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 448.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

URA stock opened at $22.19 on Monday. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $31.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88.

