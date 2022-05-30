Clearstead Advisors LLC Makes New $61,000 Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,783,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,602,000 after buying an additional 3,037,067 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,069,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,973,000 after buying an additional 235,302 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,727,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,774,000 after purchasing an additional 428,233 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 17,659.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,469,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,968,000 after purchasing an additional 131,693 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $19.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $24.39.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.