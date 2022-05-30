Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,637 DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,952,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,854,000 after buying an additional 428,676 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 129,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

DNP stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

