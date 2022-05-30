Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 545 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

UAL stock opened at $48.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $60.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.42.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

