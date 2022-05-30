Clearstead Advisors LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 141,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,856,000 after acquiring an additional 28,075 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 238,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after buying an additional 30,781 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $41.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.78. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.