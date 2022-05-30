Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $337,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,028 shares of company stock valued at $682,033. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PEN opened at $149.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 5.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.85. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $293.20.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

