Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 202,887 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 1.10% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36.

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In related news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 83,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $82,033.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,911.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 29,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $29,316.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,493 shares in the company, valued at $61,243.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,695 shares of company stock worth $126,121 over the last ninety days. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accelerate Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.