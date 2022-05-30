SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.54% of SP Plus worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SP Plus by 267.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 115,851 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SP Plus by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 54,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,066,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SP Plus alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ SP opened at $32.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16. SP Plus Co. has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.50.

About SP Plus (Get Rating)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.