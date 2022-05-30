Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $1,454,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,126 shares of company stock valued at $47,688,074. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRNA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.62.

Shares of MRNA opened at $147.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.95. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

