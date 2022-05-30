Blair William & Co. IL Takes $3.67 Million Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,459,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 470,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 59,832 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,011,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

KNX opened at $48.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

