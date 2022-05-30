Blair William & Co. IL Purchases Shares of 150,000 MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.34% of MeiraGTx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 3,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGTX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MeiraGTx from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MeiraGTx from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $8.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.39. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 47.01% and a negative net margin of 224.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

