Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 245.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,124 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $102.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $102.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.12.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.62.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,857 shares of company stock valued at $13,773,785 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

