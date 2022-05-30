Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.72 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 110.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $560,036,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,428,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Allstate by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,237 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,983,000 after acquiring an additional 944,202 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Allstate by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,600,000 after acquiring an additional 672,472 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $136.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.68. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.57.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.