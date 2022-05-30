Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF opened at $126.46 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $110.29 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

Several research firms have commented on COF. Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.83.

Capital One Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.