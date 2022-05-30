Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $1,638,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,438,457.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,331 shares of company stock worth $10,285,430. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

BMRN opened at $80.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.83, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.41. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $94.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.55.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.