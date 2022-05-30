Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 68.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 140,488 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 14.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIW opened at $39.52 on Monday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.55.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIW. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

