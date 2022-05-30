Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $11,596,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 16.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 150,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.06.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $210.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.55. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.62 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

