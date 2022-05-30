Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 4,995 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.18% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $49.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.48. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $44.16 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

