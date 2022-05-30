Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 5,604 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,976,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,277,000 after acquiring an additional 189,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,841,000 after acquiring an additional 370,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,614,000 after acquiring an additional 119,992 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,546,000 after acquiring an additional 294,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,021,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

In related news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS opened at $71.47 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

