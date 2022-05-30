Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,276,000 after buying an additional 53,868 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 125,115 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,475,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.10.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total value of $535,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $88,142.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,496 shares in the company, valued at $942,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,687 shares of company stock worth $11,729,432. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $273.73 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $292.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.20.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

