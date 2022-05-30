Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 10,519 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.18% of Moelis & Company worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $317,444.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MC opened at $46.81 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.86.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

About Moelis & Company (Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.