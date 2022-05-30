Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $8.34 Million Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,339,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.09% of Concentrix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth $823,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Concentrix by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Concentrix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Concentrix by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,531,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,619.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $193,849.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,514 shares of company stock worth $240,032 and sold 25,000 shares worth $4,155,200. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $157.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.32. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $136.74 and a twelve month high of $208.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.40.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Concentrix Profile (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.