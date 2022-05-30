Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 49,365 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 253.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,365 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nucor by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

NYSE NUE opened at $137.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.16 and its 200-day moving average is $126.82.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 27.77 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

