Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,363 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.07% of Novavax worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Novavax by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Novavax by 66.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,107,000 after buying an additional 74,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 3,031.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVAX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $55.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.39. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $277.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.77). Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The firm had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

