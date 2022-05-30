Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,374 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,276,000 after purchasing an additional 298,230 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,957,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,053,000 after acquiring an additional 917,993 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,253,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,065,000 after acquiring an additional 79,109 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,045,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,341,000 after acquiring an additional 136,035 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,091,000 after acquiring an additional 107,680 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

CHKP stock opened at $126.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.50. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

