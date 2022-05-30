Blair William & Co. IL Sells 16,675 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,675 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.12% of Cannae worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Cannae during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $484,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,109,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 16,165 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $171,995.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,450,559 shares in the company, valued at $270,793,947.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 24,000 shares of company stock worth $578,360 and sold 1,287,074 shares worth $17,224,681. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNNE opened at $20.83 on Monday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($2.87). Cannae had a negative net margin of 40.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

