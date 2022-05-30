Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,307 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.32% of Healthcare Services Group worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,151,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,532,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 400,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 366,905 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 908,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,164,000 after acquiring an additional 330,571 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Corp raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,128,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,076,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $17.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.37. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $32.96.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 193.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

