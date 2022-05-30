Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,653 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

