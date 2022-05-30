Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 2,333 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.14% of Nevro worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 0.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 46,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 476.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 7,028.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $43.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average of $72.83. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $41.74 and a 12 month high of $182.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.02%. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,907. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $399,673. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVRO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.77.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

