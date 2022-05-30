WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position Lessened by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,149.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $106.53 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.48.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.