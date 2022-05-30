Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.97 Million Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 535,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,885 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,248,000 after buying an additional 82,522 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 32,163 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 414,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 126,607 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $7.77.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 140.30% and a negative return on equity of 82.39%. The business had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

