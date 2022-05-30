Blair William & Co. IL Has $4.20 Million Stake in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,087 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 8.17% of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMS. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,517,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 158.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter.

SIMS opened at $36.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.80. SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a 52 week low of $32.43 and a 52 week high of $49.84.

