Blair William & Co. IL Buys 1,706 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,295,939,000 after purchasing an additional 57,739 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,192,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $531.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $493.29 and its 200 day moving average is $577.77. The company has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $442.53 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $669.45.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

