The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.19% of Cheesecake Factory worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $34.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average is $37.98. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $63.25.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $793.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.10 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.